Jaipur: BJP leader continues to stage stir demanding justice for wife of driver killed in accident

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena continued his dharna at Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha's official residence here for the third consecutive day on Sunday, demanding financial assistance for the wife of a driver killed in a road accident involving a truck that was carrying the REET papers.

Ram Niwas was the driver of the container truck carrying the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) papers that met with an accident on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in September last year.

Meena has been staging a dharna on the lawn of Gudha's official residence here since Friday afternoon, pressing for various demands, including financial assistance to Manisha, the wife of Ram Niwas.

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader said no initiative has been taken in the matter by the Congress government in the state.

He said on the first day of his protest, talks were held with Gudha and top government officials, but no further initiative was taken by the government.

Meena said the protest will continue till the government fulfills the demands presented before it.

The wife of the deceased driver, her grandmother, and her son is also taking part in the protest with Meena.

The BJP leader said Gudha has assured the woman and her family members of support.

The wife of the deceased driver belongs to the Udaipur Wati area, which is the constituency of Gudha.

