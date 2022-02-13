Left Menu

Maximum riots in UP during SP rule, not one during BJP tenure: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of riots during the Samajwadi Party rule and only the incumbent BJP government kept such incidents under check.He also said since vaccines against COVID-19 saved lives, votes should also go to Yogi and Modi vaccines.In his addresses at the election rallies in Rajepur and Kamalganj here, Adityanath called the SP a party of rioters and said the maximum number of riots in the state took place during the previous government as the Akhilesh Yadav-led party patronized anti-social elements.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 13-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 17:39 IST
Maximum riots in UP during SP rule, not one during BJP tenure: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh saw the maximum number of riots during the Samajwadi Party rule and only the incumbent BJP government kept such incidents under check.

He also said since vaccines against COVID-19 saved lives, votes should also go to "Yogi and Modi vaccines".

In his addresses at the election rallies in Rajepur and Kamalganj here, Adityanath called the SP "a party of rioters" and said the maximum number of riots in the state took place during the previous government as the Akhilesh Yadav-led party patronized anti-social elements. After the BJP government assumed power, he said, effective curbs were implemented, which is why "not a single incident of rioting took place in five years". Referring to Kavad Yatra, an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees, the chief minister said curfews were being clamped during the procession earlier. However, under the BJP rule, the yatra was being taken out with much fanfare. He said the "double-engine government" of the BJP at the Centre and state reached out to the public during the pandemic even when the SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress spread "propaganda" against the vaccines.

The third wave of COVID-19 did not harm the people only because of the vaccine, Adityanath said, adding, "If the vaccine has saved lives, then the votes should also be given to the Yogi and Modi vaccines.'' Referring to the action taken by his government against criminals, Adityanath said the government's formula is "development on the one hand and bulldozer on the other".

Addressing a rally in Kamalganj in support of Bhojpur Legislative Assembly candidate Nagendra Singh Rathore, the chief minister alleged that the SP government wanted to make Bhojpur "Islamabad". "Today, every section of the society is reaping the benefits of development," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022