World News Roundup: Canada protesters, police deadlocked as tensions simmer at blocked border bridge; Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canada protesters, police deadlocked as tensions simmer at blocked border bridge

A tense standoff between Canadian police and protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions was set to continue on Sunday, as a court order and threats of arrest have failed to end a blockade of a key Canada-U.S. border crossing. President Joe Biden has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to use federal powers to end the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing. Since Monday, protesters in trucks, cars and vans have blocked traffic in both directions, choking the supply chain for Detroit's carmakers.

Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict

After her son was killed fighting for the Syrian government in 2013, the state began paying Amouna al-Berri a monthly salary which easily covered all her household expenses.

Today, the "martyrs salary" - given to families of people who have died for Damascus in the 11-year long war - barely pays for her diabetes medicine.

Tunisian president cements power over judiciary, opposition organises protest

Tunisia's president cemented his grip over the judiciary on Sunday with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer in a move his foes call a coup. President Kais Saied outraged his opponents and alarmed democratic foreign allies with his announcement last week that he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, a body that guaranteed judicial independence.

Iraqi court bars Zebari from running for presidency -state media

Iraq's Supreme Federal Court has ruled that former foreign minister Hoshyar Zebari is not eligible to run for the presidency amid corruption allegations, the state news agency reported on Sunday. Zebari, a prominent Kurdish politician who served as Iraq's foreign minister for more than a decade, was finance minister when he was sacked by parliament in 2016 over alleged corruption. He denied the accusations and said they are politically motivated.

France's Le Pen suffers high profile defection to rival Zemmour

French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was dealt a fresh blow on Sunday as her party's only senator became the latest member to throw his support behind rival Eric Zemmour ahead of April's election. Polls currently show Le Pen reaching a second round run-off against President Emmanuel Macron, who is then seen winning a second five-year term in office.

Rights group goes to court to get Nigeria to publish agreement with Twitter

A Nigerian rights group has asked the High Court to force the government to publish an agreement with Twitter that led to the restoration of the social media company's services last month following a six-month ban. Nigeria suspended Twitter last June after the U.S. company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists.

Germans pin hopes on Novavax moving the needle among anti-vaxxers

Benedikt Richter, a 40-year-old teacher in the southwest German city of Kaiserslautern, long held out against getting vaccinated against COVID-19. He felt uneasy about the novelty of the mRNA technology used in two of the most commonly administered shots. It did not help that his sister-in-law was hospitalised with heart muscle inflammation a day after receiving her second shot, which doctors officially linked to her vaccine, Richter said. Regulators have acknowledged such conditions as a rare and mostly mild side-effect.

Philippine poll shows Marcos Jr's lead widening in presidential race

The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos strengthened his lead over his closest rival ahead of the presidential election in May, results of a new poll released on Sunday showed. Ferdinand Marcos Jr garnered a 44-point lead over Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo in the Jan. 19-24 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia, an 11-point increase compared with the previous poll in early December.

Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official

Ukraine sees no point closing its airspace amid the tensions with Moscow, a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday, after the United States warned that Russia could invade the eastern European nation at any time. Dutch carrier KLM said it would stop flying to Ukraine and Germany's Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights. Ukraine's SkyUp said on Sunday it had to divert one flight after the owner of the leased aircraft barred it from entering Ukrainian airspace.

U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia

The United States said the diplomatic path remained open to end a standoff with Moscow over Ukraine but said the risk of Russian military action was high enough to warrant pulling U.S. embassy staff out of Kyiv. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was speaking after talks on Saturday with Japanese and South Korean counterparts, following Washington's warning that Russia's military, which has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, could invade at any moment.

