Germany's vice chancellor says Europe may be on the verge of war - RTL/NTV

Germany's vice chancellor and economics minister, Robert Habeck, said on Sunday that Europe may be on the verge of war. Speaking in an interview with broadcaster RTL/NTV, Habeck, without elaborating, pointed to large armed forces facing each other.

"We may be on the verge of war in Europe," he said. "It is absolutely oppressive and threatening," he added.

