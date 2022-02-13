Seeking continuity, Germany elects President Steinmeier for 2nd term

Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second five-year term as German president on Sunday, a prominent yet largely ceremonial post as head of state of Europe's largest economy.

The re-election by secret ballot from a majority of electors was widely expected following broad support from most of the nation's major parties.

The results of the vote were announced by the president of the German parliament.

