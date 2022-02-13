Only BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug problem: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said only the BJP-led alliance can secure Punjab, uproot drug menace from the state and stop illegal religious conversions, even as he made a sharp attack against Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah, in his first public rally for the February 20 state assembly polls, hit out at the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and accused Congress leaders of being involved in killing of Sikhs in Delhi.

He also raised the issue of religious conversion of Sikhs and Hindus in the state and lambasted the Channi-led government for 'failing' to check this practice.

Shah claimed that religious conversion of Sikhs and Hindus was a big problem in Punjab. ''These religious conversions cannot be stopped by Channi sahib,'' he said, adding that the AAP couldn't stop them either.

He asserted that only the BJP could stop the conversions.

Shah recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Punjab during the freedom struggle and also praised the state for contributing immensely towards making the country self-sufficient in foodgrain production.

Addressing the rally, he said it is only the BJP-led alliance that can secure Punjab, while questioning the ability of rival parties to do so.

Hitting out at Channi, the Congress' chief ministerial candidate, Shah said, ''Channi sahib you are dreaming of forming another government. A person who could not secure the route of the prime minister, can he secure Punjab?'' He was referring to a ''major security lapse'' on January 5 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some protesters in Ferozepur and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

''If you cannot provide security to the prime minister, then how can you secure Punjab? Channi ji, you do not have the right to run the administration for one second,'' Shah said. He asked the people whether Punjab could remain safe under Channi's leadership and said, ''A country is to be run, not a comedy film.'' Slamming Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, for playing ''vote politics'', the BJP leader said the Delhi chief minister does not have anything to do with security. ''Remember the last elections? If they have their way, they will revive all terrorists,'' Shah claimed. Can they secure Punjab, he asked.

''Only the NDA-led alliance can secure Punjab,'' said Shah as he reminded the people about surgical strikes and air strikes against Pakistan following terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama. He claimed that during the UPA regime, terrorists from across the border used to enter Indian territory.

Raising the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, he alleged that the Congress committed ''a sin by killing Sikhs in Delhi''.

''Nobody can forget the anti-Sikh riots. My eyes well up when I recall them. Channi should explain it,'' Shah demanded.

He also said it was the BJP-led government which put behind bars those involved in the riots.

Noting that Punjab experimented a lot, the BJP leader said the state gave many chances to the Congress and the Akalis, and warned the people against voting for the AAP, saying it did not deserve to be given a chance to form government.

He asked people to vote for the BJP in the elections, promising to address the issues of Punjab. ''We will build a 'nawa' (new) Punjab,'' Shah said.

Shah said that under the campaign launched by the Modi government, the quantity of drugs seized in 2020 and 2021 was more than what could be seized in 10 years.

''There should be such a government here that can strengthen the hands of Modi ji and take to villages the campaign to end the drugs' problem,'' he said as he attacked the Congress government for not weeding out the problem.

The BJP leader promised that if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power, drugs will be weeded out from Punjab in five years.

On Kejriwal's promise of ending the drug problem in the state, he asked how could the AAP chief talk about ending the menace in Punjab after ''drowning entire Delhi in liquor''.

Raising the issue of deteriorating soil fertility in the state, Shah said that crop patterns needed to be changed.

He asked the farmers to get their land examined, saying that the land which fed the nation was not fit for cultivation anymore.

Noting that without changing crop patterns, Punjab's farming cannot prosper, Shah promised that if the alliance is voted to power, they would implement it in such a way that farmers' income does not drop if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power.

Highlighting that the BJP always respects Sikh traditions, Shah spoke about the decision taken by the Modi government like celebrating the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, opening of the Kartarpur corridor, making 'langar' free of Goods and Services Tax.

He promised to revive industries in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala and, while referring to the BJP's manifesto, he said debt of each farmer up to Rs 50,000 will be waived.

The BJP leader promised to set up branches of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in four places in Punjab, besides establishing a task-force in each district.

The party is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. PTI CHS SUN VSD AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)