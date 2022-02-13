By pressing 'Jhadu' button you can change Punjab's future, Kejriwal seeks votes for AAP ahead of Assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who conducted 'Nukkad Sabhas' with party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar on Sunday sought votes for his party, telling the voters that by pressing the 'Jhadhu' (broom) button on the electronic voting machine (EVM) they can change the state's future. While addressing a gathering in Amritsar East, Kejriwal said, "Voting is on 20th, if you press the 'Jhadu' button then Punjab will get freedom from two people, this is the most important seat. Everyone has to work hard. This time Congress and Akali Dal have to be swept clean. By pressing the Jhadu, you can change the future of Punjab.''

Kejriwal sought votes in support of his candidates in four assembly constituencies of Amritsar. He campaigned with candidate Kuwanr Vijay Pratap in Amritsar North, Dr Ajay Gupta in Amritsar Central, Jeevanjot Kaur in Amritsar East, and Inderbir Nizzar in Amritsar South. Mann was also present during this entire campaign. During this event, the AAP Convenor greeted the public and appealed to them to vote in support of the party candidates.

Kejriwal said, ''On February 20, Punjab will go to the polls. Everyone has to go and cast their vote. Every vote of yours should be cast for the AAP's Jhaadu Button. The election is now only four days away. During these four days, full emphasis must be placed on Sardar Bhagwant Mann becoming Punjab's Chief Minister.'' In Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu is contesting from Congress Party and Vikram Singh Majithia from Akali Dal.

Showing someone's lost violet in his hand during the campaign, Bhagwant Mann said, ''this is the difference between the other parties and us. They cut people's wallets and we return their lost wallets to them.'' Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

