Real fight with DMK, says BJP leader

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Feb 13 (PTI): President of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit K Annamalai on Sunday said the real fight in the urban civic polls, scheduled for February 19 was between the saffron party and the ruling DMK.

He said Chief Minister M K Stalin was targeting and opposing the BJP in almost all his campaigns for the polls.

This was evident when Stalin opposed the BJP when the tableau of Tamil Nadu was rejected during the Republic Day parade, Annamalai told reporters. On snapping ties with the AIADMK and fighting alone in the civic elections, he said the BJP wanted to prove its strength and win more seats.

