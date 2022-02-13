Left Menu

Loans to ABG given during UPA rule, our govt detected fraud & took action: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:51 IST
Loans to ABG given during UPA rule, our govt detected fraud & took action: BJP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Sunday hit back at the Congress over private firm ABG Shipyard allegedly cheating banks of over Rs 22,842 crore, saying that these loans were sanctioned when the UPA was in power whereas the Modi government has gone after the promoters behind such frauds.

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam said that for the Congress to attack the government over the case is like a thief blaming cops for the crime.

Islam said all these loans were given prior to 2014 when the BJP came to power and added they had even turned non-performing assets (NPA) during the earlier dispensation.

Due process was followed all these years and the BJP government has identified the fraud, he said. ''That is why we have taken this action,'' he added, referring to the CBI case in the matter.

''The Congress is brazening it out. It is its government which ran the 'phone banking' scam with its senior functionaries forcing banks to sanction loans after accepting commissions from these promoters. They are fully responsible for the fraud as they were hand in glove with all promoters. Our government has detected these frauds,'' the BJP leader said.

The Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of complicity, collusion and connivance in what it described as ''India's biggest bank fraud'' of Rs 22,842 crore by Gujarat-based ABG Shipyard.

The opposition party questioned why the government took five years after the liquidation proceedings of ABG Shipyard to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged duping of 28 banks.

On February 7, the CBI booked ABG Shipyard Limited, its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 22,842 crore.

The BJP spokesperson said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very clear that there will be no interference in the process of banks sanctioning loans.

Banks have been giving loans on the basis of the strength of companies, unlike in the past when they sanctioned loans at the behest of their political masters, he said.

The BJP government inherited the problem, recapitalised the banks and focussed on recoveries.

Banks are now in better position and have been making profits, he said.

The government also came with a law for speedier recovery of money from defaulter companies, he said, adding that this has helped in the recovery of over Rs 5 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022