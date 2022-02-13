Left Menu

Assembly polls: BJP resolves to create 'new Punjab' based on 11 pillars, says Amit Shah

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:08 IST
Assembly polls: BJP resolves to create 'new Punjab' based on 11 pillars, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah addressing a rally at Amritsar on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state. Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that the BJP and the NDA government have resolved to create a new Punjab based on 11 pillars and listed them as, "Peace and brotherhood. Mafia-free Punjab. Drug-free Punjab. Employment for all. Prosperous farmer. Free from sickness, healthy Punjab. Right to education for all. Promotion of industrialization. Boost in infrastructure. Strong and respected woman. Growth for all (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas)."

Slamming the Congress-led present Punjab government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Shah said, "PM Modi had come with great enthusiasm to meet the people of Punjab, but the Punjab government could not even do enough to keep his path safe. Those who could not keep Modi ji's path safe, cannot keep Punjab safe." "Modi ji wants to secure Punjab. He wants to do good for the farmers of Punjab. He wants to make Punjab drug-free. A government is needed in Punjab which will walk shoulder to shoulder with Modi ji," he added.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala. Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022