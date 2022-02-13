Modi meets ex-Kenyan PM, expresses commitment to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Kenyan premier Raila Amolo Odinga on Sunday and expressed his commitment to further strengthening the India-Kenya relations.

Odinga, who is currently in India on a private visit, met Modi, who expressed his happiness at being able to meet the Kenyan leader after almost three-and-a-half years, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The two leaders share friendly relations going back decades, it added.

''Delighted to receive my friend H.E. Raila Amolo Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya. I fondly recollect my past interactions with him in India and Kenya,'' Modi tweeted along with a picture of the meeting.

''India and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations and we welcome further strengthening of our ties,'' he said.

During the meeting, Modi recollected his multiple interactions with Odinga since 2008 in both India and Kenya as well as the latter's support to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2009 and 2012.

The two leaders also discussed other issues of mutual interest, the PMO said. The prime minister expressed his commitment to further strengthening the India-Kenya relations, it said.

He also conveyed his best wishes to Odinga for his good health and future endeavours.

Odinga served as the prime minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)