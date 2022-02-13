Left Menu

Amit Shah prays that no religious conversion takes place under NDA-led govt in Punjab

After offering prayers at Valmiki temple in Amritsar, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he prays that no religious conversions happen in Punjab under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government.

Amit Shah addressing a rally at Amritsar . Image Credit: ANI
After offering prayers at Valmiki temple in Amritsar, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he prays that no religious conversions happen in Punjab under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government. Addressing a rally here ahead og Assembly polls, after visiting the Valmiki Temple, Shah said, "I offered prayers at Valmiki temple and prayed that religious conversion may not take place here under NDA-led government."

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Shah questioned why did the Delhi Chief Minister have no Sikh representation in his twice-formed government. "Kejriwal ji you should reply to the people of Punjab of why did you not make a single Sikh minister even after your government was formed twice with an absolute majority in Delhi," he said.

"Whenever the BJP government is formed at the Center, the Sikh community has definitely been given representation in it," he added. Shah had offered prayers at Durgiana Temple too.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala. Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

