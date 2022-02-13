Left Menu

U.N. adviser calls for Libyan elections in 'shortest possible time'

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:02 IST
U.N. adviser calls for Libyan elections in 'shortest possible time'

The U.N. Secretary-General's special adviser on Libya said she stressed the need for calm as she met senior politicians there on Sunday and said free and fair elections should be held "in the shortest possible time".

Stephanie Williams said on Twitter she met the Prime Minister of Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, and also Fathi Bashagha, named by the parliament to head a new government in a process rejected by the incumbent prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

