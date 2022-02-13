Punjab polls: Manoj Tiwari asks people to teach Cong lesson

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Sunday asked people to teach a lesson to the Congress in Punjab in the February 20 assembly elections for its ''anti-poor'' policies.

Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali' for his exploits in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), also asked a gathering at a rally in Onkar Nagar to vote for the BJP for making Punjab a drug-free state.

Both were addressing the rally in support for the BJP's nominee from Phagwara (reserved) assembly seat, Vijay Sampla.

Rana claimed that only BJP can rid Punjab of the drug menace, while Tiwari regaled the gathering, comprising mainly migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with his Bhojpuri numbers which he kept adapting to urge for votes for Sampla.

Addressing the gathering in Bhojpuri, BJP MP Tiwari alleged that the Congress government in Punjab ''discriminated'' against the poor, particularly migrants, in distributing ration to them during COVID-19 lockdown.

''The Congress distributed ration sent by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji to its own people and not to the poor sections of BJP and non-Congress people,'' he alleged.

Such a party should be taught a befitting lesson for the discrimination, he said. Without naming the AAP, Tiwari said, ''Teach them a lesson also as their Delhi model has been a damp squib.'' He listed the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and exemption of langar from tax as the Modi government's goodwill gestures to Punjab.

Tiwari promised the gathering that he will hold a music night here if they voted Sampla to victory, while Rana promised to organise a WWE wrestling bout here if the BJP wins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)