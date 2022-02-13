Left Menu

MVA govt will last full term despite BJP's efforts to topple it: Nana Patole

Every few days a new date for the governments fall is being announced, but the fact is that the MVA government is intact and will complete its full five-year term, Patole told reporters.Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said workers of various parties, including ally NCP and opposition BJP, joined Congress on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:17 IST
MVA govt will last full term despite BJP's efforts to topple it: Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

The tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra will complete the full five-year term despite the opposition BJP's attempts to destabilise it, state Congress president Nana Patole said on Sunday. Patole's remarks came days after BJP leader Chandrakant Patil predicted a ''political earthquake'' in Maharashtra after results of Assembly polls in five states, including crucial Uttar Pradesh, will be declared on March 10.

''The BJP dreams of toppling the MVA government every day, but for the last two years, this dream has not been fulfilled. This is the reason behind BJP's frustration. Every few days a new date for the government's fall is being announced, but the fact is that the MVA government is intact and will complete its full five-year term,'' Patole told reporters.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said workers of various parties, including ally NCP and opposition BJP, joined Congress on Sunday. The entry of these workers will strengthen the Congress' base in Jintur, Selu and Kinwat areas in the Marathwada region. He said Rs 80 crore has been allocated for the development of Parbhani city and Rs 50 crore for Selu, also in the Parbhani district. He said since Congress is performing very well in all the five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the BJP has been criticising the party. ''The opposition is trying to destabilize the Maharashtra government. But we will not let them succeed. I appeal to Congress workers to strengthen the party's base in Maharashtra,'' the former chief minister said. Patole and Chavan were speaking to reporters after inducting several workers of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and AIMIM from Marathwada in the Congress fold at a function organised at the state Congress office in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Congress shares power with NCP in the Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation. The MVA came to power in November, 2019. Selu municipal council president, deputy president and all 24 corporators, Parbhani ZP members as well as corporators from NCP, BJP, AIMIM and other parties from Aurangabad and Nanded districts, and workers and office-bearers of these parties joined the Congress in the presence of Patole and Chavan.

Various office-bearers of Parbhani Congress were present. Many workers and local leaders of BJP and NCP from Kinwat and Mahur talukas in Nanded, the home district of Ashok Chavan, also joined Congress. ''Leaders of various parties across Maharashtra are crossing over to the Congress party. Many leaders and office-bearers of Nationalist Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party are willing to join the Congress,'' Patole said. He said, unlike other parties, Congress doesn't make any false promises to lure people to join the party. Patole said a large number of workers from other parties are joining the Congress from the Parbhani district. ''All those who have joined the Congress today will strengthen the organisation in Parbhani, Nanded and Aurangabad districts,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022