Nitin Gadkari looks obscene in khaki half pant: Congress leader

It looks obscene when Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wears khaki half pants, senior Congress leader Ajay Kumar said on Sunday in a dig at the RSS.

Kumar, the AICC observer for Tripura, said it looks odd when ''old and fat'' leaders of RSS wear half pants. ''I am not saying it casually but look at an old photograph of Nitin Gadkari wearing a khaki half pant, it looks obscene. It looks odd when you see the old and fat RSS people in khaki half pants,'' he said, addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan here.

''We should not exhort Nitin Gadkari to not wear khaki half pants, but it definitely doesn't suit him,'' Kumar said.

Sharply criticising the RSS, he said there must be freedom for all in the country -- from choosing life partners to clothes and food habits.

''One can't impose Gujarati culture in Tripura and Tripura's food habits in Gujarat,'' he said.

''The RSS fundamentally believes ST/SC and OBC should not benefit from reservation. For the past seven years, it did nothing for the upliftment of the ST people,'' he claimed.

On the demand of Greater Tipraland by Tipra Motha, Kumar said the Congress will consider everything within the framework of Constitution, taking into confidence all the stakeholders.

