Police SI allegedly beats up temple priest in UP's Mathura; probe ordered

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:18 IST
A probe has been ordered into the case of alleged assault of a temple priest by a police sub-inspector here, officials said on Sunday.

A video clip, purportedly involving sub-inspector Ram Avadh Yadav and the priest of Ladli temple at Barsana here, went viral on social media.

Govardhan circle officer Gaurav Kumar Tripathi will investigate the case and submit his report, superintendent of police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Krishna Murari Goswami, an office-bearer of the temple who resigned recently refused to comment.

