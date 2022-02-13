Left Menu

Jaipur: BJP MP calls off stir after govt announces relief for wife of driver killed in accident

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Sunday called off his dharna demanding financial assistance for the wife of a driver killed in a road accident involving a truck that was carrying REET papers, after the state government announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh.Ram Niwas was the driver of the container truck carrying the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test REET papers that met with an accident on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in September last year.

13-02-2022
Ram Niwas was the driver of the container truck carrying the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) papers that met with an accident on the Dausa-Manoharpur highway in September last year. Meena, a Rajya Sabha member, also announced that he will provide his one-month salary to the victim's family, while the truck contractor has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

''For the last three days, I have been on a dharna to get justice for victim woman. The government woke up and now Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha ji brought the message of the government. I praise Gudha ji for the justice given to the victim. I am calling off dharna,'' Meena tweeted.

''The woman will get a government job and will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,'' he said.

Meena had been staging a dharna on the lawn of Gudha's official residence here since Friday afternoon, pressing for various demands, including financial assistance to Manisha, the wife of Ram Niwas.

Talking to reporters earlier, the BJP leader said no initiative has been taken in the matter by the Congress government in the state.

He said on the first day of his protest, talks were held with Gudha and top government officials, but no further initiative was taken by the government.

The wife of the deceased driver, her grandmother and her son were also taking part in the protest with Meena.

The wife of the deceased driver belongs to the Udaipur Wati area, which is the constituency of Gudha.

