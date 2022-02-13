Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP demands fresh polling in Asansol, Bidhannagar, alleges rigging

The Bengal BJP on Sunday demanded the cancellation of civic elections in Asansol and Bidhannagar and asked for fresh polling, alleging widespread rigging.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Bengal BJP on Sunday demanded the cancellation of civic elections in Asansol and Bidhannagar and asked for fresh polling, alleging widespread rigging. "As the polls in Bidhannagar and Asansol were converted into a complete farce, the Bharatiya Janata Party calls upon the Commission to declare the same as null and void and order fresh polls", read BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar's letter to West Bengal State Election Commission.

In a letter to the SEC, Majumdar alleged that while widespread rigging took place during the polls on Saturday, police were a silent spectator. "In the absence of paramilitary forces, Bidhannagar and Asansol witnessed large scale violence, wide spread rigging, booth capturing, intimidation of voters, polling agents being assaulted and forced to leave polling stations, etc. All these took place in the presence of the State Police, who were mere spectators. On many occasions, when false voters were detained, the state police facilitated their escape", stated the BJP chief in his letter. (ANI)

