Ukraine's leader invites U.S. Biden to visit Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-02-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 01:43 IST
Ukraine's leader invites U.S. Biden to visit Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during phone call on Sunday invited U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine, the presidential office said.

"I'm convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which are crucial for stabilizing the situation, will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation," the presidential office quoted Zelenskiy as saying in a statement.

