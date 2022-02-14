Left Menu

Punjab polls: BJP candidate from Ludhiana attacked; police to investigate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Punjab Assembly polls was attacked during election campaigning in Ludhiana, said police.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 14-02-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 05:27 IST
Punjab polls: BJP candidate from Ludhiana attacked; police to investigate
SR Laddhar's car, after attack in Ludhiana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Punjab Assembly polls was attacked during election campaigning in Ludhiana, said police. SR Laddhar, who is contesting from Gill constituency in Ludhiana district, was injured and rushed to the civil hospital following the incident.

One of his car's windows was broken in the attack. "We got information that during canvassing unknown persons attacked him. We'll take his statement and investigate accordingly," said HS Chhetra, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Central.

Giving details about the attack, personal assistant of the BJP candidate, Jatin, said that they were returning from Kheri village when some people started sloganeering, stopped their car and attacked them. "We had gone for a meeting in Kheri village. Some people came and raised slogans against our party. When we were returning, they stopped our car and attacked us," he said.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled for February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022