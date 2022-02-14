Left Menu

UP polls second phase: Yogi Adiyanath urges people to vote to continue development journey of 'riot-free' state

Hours ahead of the commencement of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the voters and urged them to vote for "riot-free" and "fear-free" state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 05:43 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 05:43 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours ahead of the commencement of the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the voters and urged them to vote for "riot-free" and "fear-free" state. "Warm greetings to all voters of the second phase of UP elections 2022! Along with voting rights and duties, there is also 'Rashtra Dharma'. Make sure to vote to continue the development journey of 'riot-free and fear-free new Uttar Pradesh'," Adityanath tweeted in early hours of Monday in Hindi.

The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14. Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

