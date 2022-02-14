Elephant of Behenji (Mayawati) has such a large stomach that everything is less for it: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday criticized the previous governments for using corrupt practices and emptying state government treasuries during their tenures and said that the ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of Samajwadi Party earlier. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Adityanath also targeted the Bahujan Samaj Party, stating the 'elephant' of Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) has such a large stomach that everything is less for it.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Adityanath said, "Behenji has pointed fingers at my (Gorakhpur) 'math'. I say this again and again. The ration being received by the poor today used to be consumed by the goons of SP earlier." "The 'elephant' of Behenji (BSP chief Mayawati) has such a large stomach that everything is less for it," the Chief Minister added.

The UP Chief Minister further said, "I can say that for the 15 crore people in UP the double engine government is giving double dose ration to the people." Where was this money going before, asked Adityanath. Questioning the utilization of the state funds during the tenure of the SP government in the state, Adityanath said that Akhilesh did not have time to think about these things since he was busy sleeping and dreaming.

"Akhilesh ji would not have these figures and he did not even want to keep them because he does not have the time. If he gets time from his friend circle, sleeping and dreaming, then only he will think about these things. Therefore, he must not have this data. To have this information, he would have to employ a person before whom he would place these numbers and make him mug up. He is the son of a big figure. He sleeps 12 hours, spends six hours with his friend circle, and for the rest of the time, he would be busy with other work. Thus, he wouldn't know this information," Adityanath said. Citing cases of the disproportionate asset against Akhilesh, Chief Minister ruled out the involvement of the BJP when asked about allegations on the party of misusing investigating agencies against Opposition during elections.

"There is a case against Akhlesh ji of disproportionate assets. Did this happen during the BJP government? In 2013, the BJP was not in power at the Centre or state. There are more cases against him. Was this because of BJP?" he asked. Adityanath also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', and said his government gives benefits with the vision, denying all allegations of the safety of minorities being compromised in the state.

"Where ever I go, I ask people, 'did you take the vaccine?' People raise their hands and say yes. They express gratitude to Prime Minister and say that lives have been saved because of him. Those who opposed and derided vaccines have been countered by the people who took vaccines and have expressed their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," UP CM added. (ANI)

