UP reports 9.45 pc voter turnout till 9 am

In the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a voter turnout of 9.45 per cent was reported till 9 am on Monday, according to the Election Commission.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-02-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 10:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a voter turnout of 9.45 per cent was reported till 9 am on Monday, according to the Election Commission. "9.45 per cent voter turnout recorded so far. Voting is being held in 55 assembly constituencies across 9 districts today. The polling process is peaceful and fair everywhere. No report of any untoward incident received," said BD Ram Tiwari, Additional Chief Election Officer

Amroha witnessed the highest percentage of voter turnout of 10.83 per cent followed by Sambhal (10.76 per cent) and Moradabad (9.86 per cent). Bijnor reported a voter turnout of 10.01 per cent till 9 am, while, Badaun reported 9.18 per cent voter turnout.

Rampur reported 8.27 per cent voter turnout while Shahjahanpur reported 9.17 per cent voter turnout. Saharanpur recorded 9.70 per cent voter turnout and Bareilly reported 8.31 per cent voter turnout. Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday at 7:00 am.

The second phase of polling for the state assembly is scheduled for February 14. Altogether 55 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the second phase covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. (ANI)

