Assam: BJP names Bhuban Gam as candidate for Majuli by-election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Bhuban Gam as its candidate for Majuli (ST) Assembly by-election. The Majuli Assembly seat fell vacant last year in January after the former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers.

Sonowal was the union minister in 2016, but the BJP then decided to announce him as the chief ministerial face for Assam and contested from Majuli. He again contested from the Majuli seat in 2021. Gam, who represents the Mising community, had sought a ticket from the BJP in 2016 and 2021 state elections. But he was denied the ticket since Sonowal contested from the Majuli seat.

The by-election for the Majuli Assembly constituency in Assam will be held on March 7. The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India on February 6. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, informed the commission. (ANI)

