Left Menu

Assam: BJP names Bhuban Gam as candidate for Majuli by-election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Bhuban Gam as its candidate for Majuli (ST) Assembly by-election.

ANI | Majuli (Assam) | Updated: 14-02-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 13:24 IST
Assam: BJP names Bhuban Gam as candidate for Majuli by-election
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named Bhuban Gam as its candidate for Majuli (ST) Assembly by-election. The Majuli Assembly seat fell vacant last year in January after the former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers.

Sonowal was the union minister in 2016, but the BJP then decided to announce him as the chief ministerial face for Assam and contested from Majuli. He again contested from the Majuli seat in 2021. Gam, who represents the Mising community, had sought a ticket from the BJP in 2016 and 2021 state elections. But he was denied the ticket since Sonowal contested from the Majuli seat.

The by-election for the Majuli Assembly constituency in Assam will be held on March 7. The announcement was made by the Election Commission of India on February 6. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10, informed the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022