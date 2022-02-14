NSUI holds protest against Sarma's 'father-son remark targeting Rahul Gandhi, seeks his resignation

The National Students' Union of India on Monday took out a protest march to Assam Bhawan here condemning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's ''father-son'' remark targeting party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress-affiliated NSUI demanded Sarma's immediate resignation. The march began from the NSUI headquarters here towards Assam Bhawan. The students were seen rubbing black ink on the effigy of the Assam chief minister. ''We are holding protests for the last few days against the Assam CM's remarks. We carried out a march from NSUI headquarters to Assam Bhawan today. The remarks made by the Assam CM are an insult to a woman and a chief minister with such thinking must resign immediately,'' NSUI National Secretary Nitish Gaur said. Condemning Sarma’s remarks, Gaur said, ''The chief minister has made very deplorable remarks. It is an insult to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.'' Sarma had recently attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

He had asked Gandhi whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The remarks drew flak from the Congress.

Despite the ongoing protest and criticism, the Assam chief minister stood by his comment. On Sunday, he posted several screenshots of news reports of the Congress'' statements on the 2016 surgical strike.

''Is it wrong to stand by our great Armed Forces? Let's not question their patriotism. Don't seek proof of what they did for the country,'' Sarma said in a tweet.

