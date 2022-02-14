Budget: Raj Cong to hold convention on Feb 19

A convention of the Rajasthan Congress unit will be held here on February 19 to discuss about the state budget and other organisational issues.

''The convention is proposed on February 19 in which discussion with leaders from AICC and PCC will be held. We will also discuss how our government should present the budget in the assembly,'' PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra told reporters on Monday.

The budget will be presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on February 23.

Gehlot, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken, Dotasra and other leaders will address the convention which will also be attended by state ministers, MLAs, district presidents, among others.

