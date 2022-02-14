Some BJP leaders will be behind bars in next few days, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said his party should not be threatened with the use of central agencies, and claimed some BJP leaders will be behind bars in the next few days.

Refusing to name the leaders he was referring to, Raut told reporters that he will disclose the same on Tuesday during a press conference at the Shiv Sena's headquarters in Mumbai, where key party leaders will be present.

He also claimed that former state minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in November last year, will be out of the jail soon.

The BJP has in the past levelled allegations of corruption against leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA-comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government in Maharashtra. Raut said answers will be given to all the false allegations made against the Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family, and ''dadagiri' (bullying conduct) of the central agencies.

"Don't threaten us with the use of central agencies. We are not going to get scared. Do whatever you want, I can't be scared off," he said.

"They keep saying this or that leader will go jail, next to the lockup of Anil Deshmukh. I think three-and-half people from the BJP will be in Anil Deshmukh's lockup in the next few days and Deshmukh will be out," Raut claimed. "They" have lost sleep over it, the parliamentarian said, adding that everyone knows what he is talking about.

Raut last week claimed he was approached by "certain people" to assist in toppling the MVA government.

