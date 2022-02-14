K'taka Congress MLAs wear black band during Governor's address in protest against hijab row, Narayana Guru tableau issue

Congress legislators in Karnataka wore black band on Monday during the Governor's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, in protest against the hijab row, accusing the BJP government's role in it, and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The principal opposition party in the state assembly also demanded immediate action against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa for his recent statement claiming that 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag some time in the future.

''We are protesting by wearing a black band because the hijab issue is their (BJP government) creation, they are the one's who sent students (to colleges) with saffron shawls. We are not saying it, they have admitted it, Eshwarappa (minister) has admitted,'' Leader of Opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, the former chief minister said the black band is also in protest against the rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau during the Republic Day parade.

Also, demanding action and a criminal case against Eshwarappa for his statement that the saffron flag may fly at the Red Fort in place of the national flag, some time in the future, Siddaramaiah said, patriots don't speak such things.

The 10-day joint session of Karnataka Legislature that will go on till February 25, began with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot addressing the joint sitting of members of both Legislative Assembly and the Council on the first day.

State Congress President D K Shivakumar too hit out at the ruling BJP on the hijab row, accusing it of using students for the sake of politics.

He said his party wore a black band during the Governor's address as a mark of protest, as he alleged that there is no law and order, and the government officials including police are also being used for politics.

Shivakumar also requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Governor to dismiss Eshwarappa from the state cabinet and said a sedition case should be booked against him.

