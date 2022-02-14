Teachings of social reformers can bind communities: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said noted social reformer and educationist Savitribai Phule was a 'university' in herself and there was a need to take her teachings ahead, and asserted there should be no quarrel between members of different religions and communities.

He was speaking via video conferencing at the unveiling of a statue of the 19th century social reformer on the premises of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The 13 feet tall statue of Phule was unveiled by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the chancellor of universities in the state.

While Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP participated in the event through virtual mode, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, home minister Dilip Walse Patil and deputy chairperson of Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, among others, were present in person.

''It is an event which we all should be proud of. In 2014, the Pune university was renamed after her and now we have unveiled her statue...but she was a university in herself, who along with her husband Mahatma Phule (also a prominent social reformer) chose to work for upliftment of the society,'' said Thackeray.

He said her teachings should be taken ahead. Thackeray said there should be no quarrel between members of different religions and communities.

''We politicians speak about this when we come together on one platform but who will start this, who will lead this or we will follow this?'' Thackeray asked.

The CM said currently there is an atmosphere of malice against each other.

''On this occasion, if we decide that we will follow the teachings of all these social reformers and icons and take our nation ahead...if that is done, the hatred among communities will go away,'' he said.

Koshyari, in his speech, said Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Phule chose to work for empowerment of women and their education.

They fought against regressive practices prevalent in the society then which was even more difficult than fighting against the British, he said.

The governor said had Savitribai Phule been alive today, she would have been very proud to see that the growing number of girls excelling in education and receiving medals.

