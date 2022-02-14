BJP-led alliance will form next govt in Punjab, new chapter of development will start: PM

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in Punjab and a new chapter of development will start in the state.He also hit out at the Congress government in Punjab, saying he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir here, but the police and the administration were unable to make arrangements.In Punjab, the NDA alliance will form government.

PTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the BJP-led alliance will form the next government in Punjab and a new chapter of development will start in the state.

He also hit out at the Congress government in Punjab, saying he wanted to pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir here, but the police and the administration were unable to make arrangements.

''In Punjab, the NDA alliance will form government. In Punjab, a new chapter of development will start. I want to assure the people, especially the youth, that for their brighter future, we will not leave any stone unturned,'' Modi said while addressing his first physical rally in the state for the February 20 assembly polls.

On January 5, the prime minister had to return from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally, after his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur. For the state polls, Modi had on February 8 addressed a virtual rally.

Congress policies have destroyed industries and affected employment in Punjab, Modi said as he took a dig at the party by asking the gathering whether those who are fighting among themselves give a stable government. The BJP is contesting the elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Dhindsa and Singh were present at the Jalandhar rally.

