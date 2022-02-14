Left Menu

Manipur assembly polls: Congress releases list of 30-star campaigners; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to campaign

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Congress on Monday released a list 30 of star campaigners for the second phase of the Manipur assembly election to be held on March 5.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:57 IST
Manipur assembly polls: Congress releases list of 30-star campaigners; Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to campaign
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Congress on Monday released a list 30 of star campaigners for the second phase of the Manipur assembly election to be held on March 5. Former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar would campaign for the party in Manipur.

The assembly elections in Manipur will be held on February 27 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Kh Devabrata Singh, in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that Congress has gone for a pre-poll alliance with five parties - CPI, CPM, Forward Block, RSP, and JD(S). The alliance is named Progressive Secular Alliance(MPSA) to fight this year's assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022