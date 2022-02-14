Left Menu

Cong candidate celebrates Valentine's Day with senior citizens in poll-bound UP

On Valentines Day, Congress candidate from Lucknow East Manoj Tiwari offered roses and chocolates to senior citizens and promised to take care of them.Valentines Day symbolises love and this is the best occasion to reach out to the elderly, who always guide us, Tiwari, a former president of the Lucknow University students union, said after his visit to an old age home in Mahanagar locality on Monday.By offering our elderly roses and chocolates, I sought their blessings and assured them all possible care they need.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:22 IST
On Valentine's Day, Congress candidate from Lucknow East Manoj Tiwari offered roses and chocolates to senior citizens and promised to take care of them.

Valentine’s Day symbolises love and this is the best occasion to reach out to the elderly, “who always guide us”, Tiwari, a former president of the Lucknow University students' union, said after his visit to an old age home in Mahanagar locality on Monday.

“By offering our elderly roses and chocolates, I sought their blessings and assured them all possible care they need. I told them that irrespective of my victory or defeat, I will be there for them,” Tiwari told PTI.

“A lot of senior citizens reside in this constituency. There is a need to talk to them and understand their problems,” Tiwari said.

He assured them better health facilities and separate parks if he was chosen as the MLA. The Congress candidate also campaigned in Chhota Chandganj, Mahanagar, Ghosiana and Nishatganj among other localities and apprised the people about the promises made by the party in its manifesto. Lucknow East will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 23.

