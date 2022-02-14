Left Menu

SP writes again to EC for transferring IG, Lucknow Range

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:33 IST
The Samajwadi Party on Monday urged the Election Commission to transfer IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh for allegedly forcing people to vote for her husband who is contesting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

In a letter sent to the poll panel by SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel, he said the police official was affecting the polls by asking people to vote for her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, and that she should be transferred to some other district.

Singh, former joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, is contesting from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar seat.

Meanwhile, Patel said his party had earlier made similar demands to the Election Commission (EC) on February 7 and February 11.

