US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?; Factbox-Six upcoming Texas congressional primaries to watch and more

Factbox-What are the charges in the Ahmaud Arbery hate-crimes case?

Federal prosecutors are expected to tell a jury on Monday why they have brought hate-crimes charges against three white men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in a mostly white neighborhood in Georgia in 2020. A state court found Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, guilty of murder and other charges. All were sentenced to life in prison, with only Bryan gave the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Factbox-Six upcoming Texas congressional primaries to watch

Texas will hold the nation's first primary nominating contests of 2022 on March 1, with early voting beginning on Monday. While the gubernatorial race – headlined by incumbent Republican Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke – will capture much of the attention, there are several primary elections for the U.S. House of Representatives that will help determine the makeup of the next Congress.

U.S. Republicans try to out-Trump each other with tough border rhetoric ahead of election

In the past year, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the southern U.S. border, begun building a new border barrier, and arrested migrants for allegedly trespassing on private property. The two-term Republican governor has taken the lead in opposing Democratic President Joe Biden's immigration reforms, earning him an endorsement by former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors will need to show mindset of Arbery killers in hate crimes trial

Prosecutors at a federal hate-crimes trial face a challenge in proving that racial animus motivated the three white men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger shot in a mostly white Georgia neighborhood, trial experts said. After five days of jury selection, the federal trial of Gregory McMichael, 66, his son Travis McMichael, 36, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, is set to begin in earnest on Monday in the U.S. District Court in the coastal town of Brunswick.

NFL-Fans buoyant despite sweltering in security lines at Super Bowl

Sweltering in long, airport-type security lines did nothing to diminish the mood of fans arriving at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s outside the stadium, which is home to a Los Angeles Rams team looking to secure a championship against the Cincinnati Benglas after falling short in the Super Bowl three years ago.

Factbox-Who was Ahmaud Arbery?

Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging through a mostly white neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020, when he was chased by three white men in two trucks, and shot and killed about two miles (3.2 km) from his mother's house near Brunswick, Georgia. His killing sparked national outrage when cellphone video of the shooting emerged months later and the public learned that local authorities had declined to arrest his pursuers.

