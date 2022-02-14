Left Menu

UK will hold emergency government meetings on Ukraine - PM Johnson's office

"This afternoon the Foreign Secretary (Truss) will chair a COBR meeting to discuss the consular response to the crisis in Ukraine following Friday's update to travel advice," the statement said. “The Prime Minister will receive a security briefing from his intelligence chiefs today.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:34 IST
UK will hold emergency government meetings on Ukraine - PM Johnson's office
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister Liz Truss will lead a meeting of the government's emergency response committee later on Monday to discuss the reaction to the situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. "This afternoon the Foreign Secretary (Truss) will chair a COBR meeting to discuss the consular response to the crisis in Ukraine following Friday's update to travel advice," the statement said.

“The Prime Minister will receive a security briefing from his intelligence chiefs today. “Tomorrow the Prime Minister will chair a full meeting of COBR to discuss the UK's response to the current situation.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022