UP polls: Priyanka campaigns for Congress in Bundelkhand

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday held poll campaigns for party candidates in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh where assembly election is due on February 20.

The Congress general secretary and party affairs in-charge in UP sat atop an SUV as she held door-to-door campaigns in Orai and Kalpi of Jalaun district.

Flanked by party workers and supporters, Priyanka also visited Maudaha in Hamirpur district for the poll campaign where she made fervent pitches for Congress candidates.

Purported visuals from the rally showed that when Priyanka Gandhi was passing through the Maudaha market, she spotted a young girl in the crowd who was cheering for her. She then called the girl to her car. The Congress leader tied what party workers said was the 'Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' band on the girl's wrist before her convoy moved ahead once again.

Hamirpur and Jalaun in the Bundelkhand region of UP will go to polls on February 20 during the third phase of assembly elections in the state. The elections to the 403 assembly seats in the state are being held in seven phases and votes will be counted on March 10.

