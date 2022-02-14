Left Menu

Kanpur had 'tamancha' factories under previous govt, BJP establishing defence corridor: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that during its rule there were illegal country-made pistol tamancha factories in Kanpur but his BJP dispensation is establishing a defence corridor.Addressing an election meeting here, he said, Under the previous government, there were factories of tamancha in Kanpur.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 14-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 18:41 IST
Kanpur had 'tamancha' factories under previous govt, BJP establishing defence corridor: Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying that during its rule there were illegal country-made pistol ('tamancha') factories in Kanpur but his BJP dispensation is establishing a defence corridor.

Addressing an election meeting here, he said, ''Under the previous government, there were factories of 'tamancha' in Kanpur. Their name is 'Samajwadi', work is 'tamanchawadi' and thinking is 'pariwarvadi'. Our government is making a defence corridor. Now, the youth of Kanpur will sit on tanks made in Kanpur, enter into the boundary of the enemy, and will raise the war cry for Bharat Mata.'' Adityanath said the same set of people also tried to mislead people on the coronavirus vaccine, calling it ''Modi vaccine''.

''A person who stands by someone during a crisis is a true well-wisher. And a person who does not support during a crisis is an opportunist,'' he said and urged people that it is an appropriate time to give a befitting reply to such people by defeating them in the elections.

Referring to the same party rule in the state and at the Centre, he said that the ''double-engine government'' has given a double dose of ration to people.

''Do you need a government which provides electricity or one which spreads darkness? Do you want a government that gives a double dose of ration or one which loots ration?'' he told the gathering.

Referring to the law and order situation, he said, ''Earlier, bombing used to take place in markets. The lives of our daughters and traders were in danger. But after 2017 the law and order situation of the state became an example. Now there are no riots, no bombing.'' Kanpur Dehat will vote on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022