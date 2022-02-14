Centenarians turn up to vote in Uttarakhand

A 100-year-old woman was among the voters who turned up at Booth Number 47 in Kotdwar to exercise their franchise as Uttarakhand went to polls on Monday.

“I am 100 years old. I have voted in all the elections since I attained the age of voting. I like to vote,” Vishweshwari Devi Naudiyal told reporters even as she stretched her voting finger to show the indelible ink mark.

Clad in a yellow saree, Naudiyal walked about 200 metres from her house to the polling booth with some help from her great-grandchildren. “We advised her not to venture out if she was not too keen. But she insisted otherwise,” one of her great-grandsons said. A similar incident was witnessed at Kapkot in Bageshwar district where 100-year-old Narayan Singh Kapkot arrived at Booth Number 46 to cast his vote. The sub divisional magistrate of Kapkot honoured Narayan with a shawl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)