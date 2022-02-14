Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj on her birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday fondly recalled how his mother decided to name a baby girl born in their family after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj after meeting her about 25 years back.Paying tributes to the former external affairs minister on her birth anniversary, Modi wrote on Facebook that the old incident occurred to him as he was returning from Jalandhar in Punjab after speaking at a rally.Swaraj visited his village in Gujarat during an election tour when Modi was involved in BJPs organisational work and had met his mother.

Swaraj visited his village in Gujarat during an election tour when Modi was involved in BJP's organisational work and had met his mother. That time a girl was born to his nephew, he noted.

The baby's name was decided after astrologers studied the birth chart, the prime minister said.

Family members had agreed to it, he added.

''However, my mother said after meeting Sushma ji that the daughter will be named Sushma. My mother is not very educated but is very modern in her thoughts. I still remember the way she told everyone about the decision,'' Modi wrote in Hindi, paying homage to one of the foremost BJP leaders who died in 2019 at 67 years of age.

Many other BJP leaders, including union ministers and chief ministers, paid tributes to Swaraj, describing her as a transformative and inspiring leader, great orator and compassionate human being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

