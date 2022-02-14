SP objects to distribution of tablets in Kannauj college

Left Menu

The Samajwadi Party on Monday alleged that tablets were distributed to students at a college here in violation of the model code of conduct for elections.Additional District Magistrate ADM Gajendra Kumar, however, said the tablets were distributed after permission from the Election Commission EC.The tablet distribution took place in the PSM College this morning in which over 100 students were given tablets, the party claimed.When the SP leaders came to know about it, they reached the college and protested.College Principal Ajay Singh said that the tablets were distributed following an order of the ADM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:22 IST
College Principal Ajay Singh said that the tablets were distributed following an order of the ADM. He said that students were asked not to share their photos or videos on any social networking site.

The district president of SP's student wing, Anant Yadav, alleged that BJP was violating EC's guidelines openly and asked EC observers to take note of the incident.

''This is an old scheme and after EC's permission, Divisional Commissioner Kanpur had asked to distribute the tablets without organising any function,'' the ADM, however, said. Uttar Pradesh is going to the polls in seven phases and voting for the second phase was held on Monday.

