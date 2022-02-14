Left Menu

UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari's son files nomination from Mau Sadar

PTI | Mau | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:37 IST
UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari's son files nomination from Mau Sadar
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari on Monday filed his nomination papers from Mau Sadar seat as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, an allay of the Samajwadi Party.

“As the administration was creating hurdles in filing my father’s nomination papers, I have filed the nomination today,” Ansari told reporters.

He alleged that the senior Ansari had been “unconstitutionally” kept in jail and that he will go to the people and take up their issues.

Mau will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on March 7.

Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Banda jail, is a five-term MLA and has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022