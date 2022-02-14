UP polls: Mukhtar Ansari's son files nomination from Mau Sadar

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari on Monday filed his nomination papers from Mau Sadar seat as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, an allay of the Samajwadi Party.

“As the administration was creating hurdles in filing my father’s nomination papers, I have filed the nomination today,” Ansari told reporters.

He alleged that the senior Ansari had been “unconstitutionally” kept in jail and that he will go to the people and take up their issues.

Mau will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on March 7.

Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Banda jail, is a five-term MLA and has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)