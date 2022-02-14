Shah offers prayers at temple complex in MP's Datia

Amid the ongoing state elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday offered prayers at the famous Shri Peetambara Peeth, a complex of Hindu temples located in Datia town of Madhya Pradesh.

Shah, who performed puja and rituals at the complex, was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, official sources said.

The Union minister arrived in Bhopal from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh in a helicopter and later left for Gwalior, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Shah arrived at the Khajuraho airport enroute to Jhansi for taking part in poll campaigning for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Sharma welcomed Shah at the airport.

In October last year, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also offered prayers at Shri Peetambara Peeth.

