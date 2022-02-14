Biden to speak with Britain's Johnson on Ukraine on Monday - U.S. official
President Joe Biden will speak on Monday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a White House official said, as Biden seeks to rally international unity against a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The call was expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. EST/1730 GMT, the official said.
