Biden to speak with Britain's Johnson on Ukraine on Monday - U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden will speak on Monday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a White House official said, as Biden seeks to rally international unity against a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The call was expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. EST/1730 GMT, the official said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

