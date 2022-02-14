Police, a puppet of DMK: AIADMK leader

Former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Monday said the police in the State were acting like a puppet of the ruling DMK. He alleged the police were targeting the AIADMK workers and foisting false cases against them.

Referring to an incident wherein the AIADMK workers were booked for opposing the distribution of freebies by the DMK thereby violating the poll code of conduct, Palaniswamy said that instead of taking action against the guilty, the police were threatening the AIADMK cadres.

This showed the police were functioning as a puppet of the DMK, he said. The AIADMK co-coordinator accused the DMK of also not implementing any of the over 500 election promises and not introducing new schemes for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)