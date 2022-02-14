Jharkhand govt delegation meets parents of lynched boy in Hazaribag, promise justice

A five-member Jharkhand government delegation on Monday met the parents of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly lynched in Hazaribag district during immersion of Goddess Saraswati idols on February 6, sparking communal strife. Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh told reporters here that the delegation, also comprising Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Water Resources Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Congress MLAs Amba Prasad and Uma Shankar Akela, met the boy's parents and assured them that the perpetrators will not be spared.

They also promised the deceased's kin of financial assistance and job to a family member. The delegation will submit a report to the chief minister.

At a peace committee meeting in Barhi, Patralekh warned people against giving political colour to the incident. The three ministers announced they will donate Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe, however, reiterated that the incident was not that of mob lynching and all the five accused, who had personal enmity with the deceased, have been arrested, referring to the findings of an SIT constituted by him. He said that those who had violated Section 144 CrPC by blocking NH 2 on Sunday have been identified and will soon be arrested. The SP said that the situation in Barhi is well under control.

Barhi Sub-divisional Officer Punam Kujur has imposed a ban on demonstrations, hoardings, religious or cultural processions and wall writings in all the five blocks under her jurisdiction for an indefinite period.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in Ramgarh town, a day after Hindutva groups called for a 12-hour complete shutdown over the incident.

Ramgarh SDO Md Javed Hussain said that the prohibitory orders restricting an assembly of more than four people was imposed to maintain law and order.

Hundreds of activists of right-wing outfits had taken to the streets, demanding justice for the deceased.

BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi had earlier visited the residence of the deceased and said that the incidents of lynching prove that there is no law and order in the state.

