Photojournalist dies by suicide, CM Stalin orders Rs 3 lakh assistance to kin

T Kumar, a veteran photojournalist working here for news agency United News of India (UNI), died by suicide and Chief Minister M K Stalin, the principal opposition AIADMK and the journalist fraternity on Monday condoled his death.

In a condolence message, Stalin said he was grieved to learn that Kumar had ended his life and added that he has ordered assistance of Rs 3 lakh to his family from a fund for the welfare of journalists.

Stalin's announcement on assistance comes hours after the AIADMK, the Chennai Press Club and the photojournalists' association had requested Stalin to provide financial assistance to Kumar's kin.

Last night, a colleague found Kumar hanging from a ceiling hook in the UNI's office here. On information, police personnel arrived and they rushed the photographer to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Following autopsy, the body was handed over to his family on Monday. Kumar was 56 and he is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Sources in the UNI here said he was facing financial trouble and 'backlog of salaries.' A photojournalist with over 30 years' experience, Kumar rose through the ranks of the UNI to become its state bureau chief. He had joined the news agency in 1986 and was the first photographer to become the head of the agency in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister, conveying his condolences to the bereaved kin and the journalist fraternity, said the assistance is provided considering Kumar's family circumstances.

Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami in his condolence had urged the state government to provide an assistance of Rs 25 lakh to Kumar's family from a benevolent fund for journalists.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said he was pained to note that Kumar ended his life due to stress. Congress legislature party leader Ku Selvaperunthagai expressed shock and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Condoling his death, the photojournalists association, Tamil Nadu Pathrikkai Pugaippada Kalaignargal Sangam, and the Chennai Press Club (CPC) had requested Stalin to provide financial assistance to Kumar's kin.

The CPC said Kumar, a senior member, has been busy with preparations for his daughter's marriage and his death by suicide is an irreparable loss.

