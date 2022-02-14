Victims of serial bomb blasts remembered

Left Menu

Leaders and workers of the BJP and various Hindu outfits on Monday paid floral tributes to those who were killed in the serial bomb blasts this day in 1998.As part of the anniversary of the blasts, the city was brought under tight security. The blasts were the handiwork of the Al-Umma, a fundamentalist outfit.PTI NVM NVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:11 IST
Leaders and workers of the BJP and various Hindu outfits on Monday paid floral tributes to those who were killed in the serial bomb blasts this day in 1998.

As part of the anniversary of the blasts, the city was brought under tight security. Nearly 2,000 policemen were deployed.

President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP K Annamalai presided over a public meeting at R.S. Puram, where the blasts occurred during the visit of senior BJP leader L K Advani as part of an election campaign. The explosion claimed 52 lives and injured about 200 people. Earlier today, a few workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad tonsured their heads as part of the rites of the departed souls. The blasts were the handiwork of the Al-Umma, a fundamentalist outfit.PTI NVM NVG NVG

