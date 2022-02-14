Left Menu

Uttarakhand polls: 100-year-old man turns up to vote, felicitated by SDM Kapkot

A 100-year-old voter, with the help of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Volunteers, went to 46 assembly constituency Kapkot to exercise his franchise.

ANI | Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 21:23 IST
Uttarakhand polls: 100-year-old man turns up to vote, felicitated by SDM Kapkot
Narayan Singh Kapkotiin, 100-year-old voter with SDM Kapkot and SVEEP volunteers in uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 100-year-old voter, with the help of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Volunteers, went to 46 assembly constituency Kapkot to exercise his franchise.

At the time when everyone is considering voting as a time pass or a mere right, Narayan Singh Kapkotiin still considers voting as his highest priority and also a duty towards the nation. He was brought to the booth with the help of SVEEP Volunteers.

Later, he was felicitated with a shawl by Ashok Kumar Joshi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of kapkot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022