Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL51 LD PULWAMA PM leads nation in paying homage to slain CRPF jawans on 3rd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday led the nation in paying homage to the slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the third anniversary of the deadly Pulwama terror attack, and said their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country DEL55 BIZ-LDALL INFLATION Retail inflation spurts to 7-month high in Jan; wholesale inflation stays in double-digits New Delhi: The retail inflation rate breached the 6 per cent upper tolerance limit of the RBI for the first time in seven months in January, while the wholesale price index stayed in double-digits for the 10th month in a row, showed two sets of data released by the government on Monday. DEL54 BIZ-GOVT-LD CHINA APPS Govt blocks 54 more Chinese apps over security threat, privacy risks New Delhi: India on Monday blocked 54 more apps with Chinese links, including Tencent Xriver, Nice Video baidu, Viva Video Editor, and gaming app Garena Free Fire Illuminate, citing security and privacy concerns.

DEL41 CONG-MANIPUR-STAR CAMPAIGNERS Sonia, Rahul and Jairam Ramesh among Cong's star campaigners for Manipur elections New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh are among the 30 star campaigners for the Manipur assembly elections, according to the list released by the party on Monday.

DEL36 JK-FAROOQ ABDULLAH-RESTRICTION Farooq Abdullah prevented from leaving residence in Srinagar Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah was on Monday prevented from leaving his residence here in view of security concerns on the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, prompting him to lodge a strong protest.

ELN39 POLLS-PB-3RDLD PM Couldn't offer prayers at Jalandhar temple as authorities unable to make arrangements: PM Jalandhar: A month after he cut short his Punjab visit due to a security breach in Ferozepur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was unable to pay a visit to a temple here as local authorities could not make necessary arrangements.

ELN40 POLLS-GA-2NDLD TURNOUT Goa reports 79 per cent voting in Assembly polls Panaji: Goa on Monday registered a very high voter turnout of 78.94 per cent in polling for the 40 Assembly seats which passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from any part of the state which witnessed a multi-cornered contest, officials said.

Electoral ELN30 POLL-PB-LD RAHUL Rahul asks people not to 'experiment' in Punjab polls, choose Congress Hoshiarpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday cautioned people against going for any ''experiment'' in the Punjab assembly polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it. DEL61 AVI-2NDLD-AIRINDIA-CEO Tata Sons appoints Ilker Ayci CEO & MD of Air India Mumbai: Tata Sons on Monday announced the appointment of former chairman of Turkish Airlines Ilker Ayci as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India.

LEGAL LGD15 SC-LAND ACQUISITION Municipal, planning bodies can’t be compelled to acquire non-suitable land: SC New Delhi: The municipal or planning authorities cannot be compelled to acquire non-suitable land and compelling such a body would lead to “colourable and fraudulent exercise” of power and cause a financial burden on public exchequer, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

LGD13 SC-BUILDER-RERA SC asks Centre to examine if state rules under RERA subserve interest of home buyers New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Centre to examine whether the rules framed by various states under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) are in conformity and subserve the interest of home buyers.

FOREIGN FGN20 LANKA-ACTIVIST-RIGHTS-GROUPS International rights groups back Sri Lankan activist, condemn govt’s 'harassment' Colombo: Eight international organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have condemned the Sri Lankan government’s response to a prominent activist's testimony before the European Parliament about the human rights situation in the country, terming it an act of ''harassment and intimidation''.

FGN14 PAK-BLASPHEMY Mob attacked scholar over allegations of blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab Lahore: An enraged mob attacked and injured a Shia scholar for allegedly burning the pages of a religious book in Pakistan's Punjab province, where a middle-aged mentally challenged man was stoned to death a day earlier over charges of blasphemy. By M Zulqernain SPORTS SPD16 SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-CHAHAR After they spent 13 crore on me, I actually wanted the bidding to stop: Deepak Chahar New Delhi: Pacer Deepak Chahar ''actually wanted'' Chennai Super Kings to stop bidding for him after it had hurtled past Rs 13 crore during the IPL auction as he was afraid that it may come in the way of building a strong team.

